KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — The National Housing Department intends to reduce the number of sick or problematic and abandoned housing projects to three per cent by 2030.

Its director-general Datuk K.N Jayaselan said that various efforts have been made by the department to solve the problem of the sick and abandoned housing projects.

“As of today there are 117 housing projects categorised as abandoned and 497 are sick projects.

“For the future, we want to ensure that housing projects that fall into the sick or abandoned category can be reduced to three per cent in 2030, compared with almost 15 per cent currently,” he said when appearing as a guest on the “Jendela Fikir” programme produced by Bernama Radio, today.

Advertisement

Jayaselan said that for the first step, the department will try to reduce the number of those which will be categorised as sick projects.

He added that the second step is the sick project will be restored through a task force (special team) chaired by the Deputy Local Government Development Minister, Akmal Nasrullah Nasir.

“Every month, we sit together to see how to address this problem and every month we will announce a sick project which has been successfully restored,” he said. — Bernama

Advertisement