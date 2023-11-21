MELAKA, Nov 21 — The police have managed to bust a drug trafficking ring in the largest bust in Melaka this year following the arrest of three men and the seizure of drugs worth RM6.94 million in two separate raids last Saturday (November 18).

Melaka police chief Datuk Zainol Samah said that in the first raid at 2.45pm, the police arrested a man, 27, and found 10,392.20 gram (g) of syabu with an estimated value of RM342,943 in the back seat and boot of his Volkswagen Passat.

“The first arrest led to another raid at 8.30pm where two other men, 46 and 51, were arrested in a house in Jinjang, Kuala Lumpur, which was their drug stash,” he said at a media conference in Ayer Keroh here today.

Police found 67,000g of esctasy pills, 103,700 erimin 5 pills and 26,000g of syabu hidden in Chinese tea packs with a total estimated worth of over RM6.6 million.

Two suspects tested positive for methamphethamine and also possessed prior criminal records for drug offences.

“The police also confiscated a Volkswagen, cash, jewellery, luxury watches with an estimated value of RM177,000,” he said, adding that the suspects have been remanded for seven days from November 19 to 25 and that the case was being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama

