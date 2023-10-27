KAJANG, Oct 27 — The police have confirmed that they have identified several individuals in the country suspected of smuggling syabu to Melbourne, Australia.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigations Department (NCID) Datuk Seri Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said the identity of all the individuals could not be revealed for the time being as the investigation into the case was still ongoing.

He said preliminary investigations found that the drug was smuggled from the Golden Triangle area and then repackaged in this country before being smuggled into Australia.

“We have received information from the Australian authorities and are conducting an investigation,” he said in a press conference at the Kajang District Police Headquarters, here, today.

On April 10, international media reported that Australian authorities seized 336kg of heroin worth AU$268.8 million (RM789.56 million) in a shipping container from Malaysia to Brisbane on March 13.

Following that, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) was reported as saying the Australian Border Force detected the drug hidden in two cement concrete blocks each weighing 500kg.

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) are also collaborating with the Australian Authorities (AFP) to conduct further investigations regarding the seizure of 622kg of methamphetamine in Melbourne and the arrest of a Malaysian in the case, he said.

According to local media reports today, four men were charged after approximately 622kg of methamphetamine was found hidden in cargo filled with toilet paper.

He said the PDRM and AFP will continue their efforts to track down the remaining members of the syndicate involved in the case. — Bernama