SHAH ALAM, Nov 9 — Police busted a drug trafficking syndicate with the arrest of 10 men and seizure of various types of drugs estimated to be worth RM10.4 million around Klang and Sungai Buloh, near here, on Tuesday and yesterday.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said among the drugs seized were cannabis weighing 261.766 grammes (g), heroin (216.051 g) and heroin base (15.498 g) which could be supplied to 2.38 million addicts.

“In addition, the police seized several vehicles, namely Toyota Vellfire, Honda Stream and Honda City as well as a bank account, with the total value of the seizure estimated at RM269,229,” he said in a press conference today.

Hussein said all 10 local men, aged 18 to 44, were arrested on suspicion of being members of the syndicate with four of them tested positive for drugs.

He said that five of the 10 suspects also have past criminal records related to drugs and other crimes.

Hussein said that police believed the drugs were smuggled into the country from a neighbouring country in the north by members of the syndicate for the local market.

The syndicate was believed to have been active in drug trafficking since the beginning of January this year and the success in busting the syndicate was the result of the collaboration between the Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) and the Shah Alam NCID.

He added that all the suspects were remanded for seven days starting November 3 to assist the investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama