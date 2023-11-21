KEMAMAN, Nov 21 — The Election Commission (EC) has issued 744 postal ballot papers to eligible voters for the Kemaman parliamentary by-election.

EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak, in a statement today, said the issuance of postal ballot papers was carried out by election workers appointed by the Returning Officer in the presence of postal voting agents from contesting candidates.

He said of the total, 669 postal ballot papers were issued to election workers, EC officers, police and army personnel, and media practitioners; 16 to Malaysians residing abroad; 47 to agencies and organisations; and 12 to overseas absentee voters.

“EC reminded all postal voters to mark the ballot paper, fill in the Identity Declaration form (Form 2) completely and correctly, and immediately return them to the Returning Officer concerned before 5pm on the polling day,” he said.

Ikmalrudin also reminded voters to always keep their votes confidential by not taking photos of the postal ballot papers and sharing them on social media sites.

The by-election is a straight fight between Gen (Rtd) Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor of Barisan Nasional (BN) and Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, representing PAS.

EC has fixed November 28 for early voting and December 2 for polling. — Bernama