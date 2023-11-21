KEMAMAN, Nov 21 — Umno is also a party that fights for Islam as enshrined in its constitution and not just PAS.

Umno supreme council (MT) member Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said under the leadership of Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as party president, the party’s constitution had been streamlined and improved by including elements of Islamic struggle.

“Believe me when they say they are an Islamic party... I want to say here... Clause 3 of Umno’s Constitution, says that Umno is a political party that fights to support the ideals of the Islamic religion, Malay nationality, Bumiputera, Orang Asli and Sabah Pribumi. That is Umno’s struggle now.

“If Umno used to be a political party for the Malay nationality, that was the earlier constitution,” he said when speaking to residents of Felda Cherol, here, in conjunction with the Kemaman by-election campaign.

Advertisement

In the Kemaman by-election, Barisan Nasional (BN) is fielding former Defence Forces chief Gen (R) Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor who will face a one-on-one contest with Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar who represents PAS.

The Election Commission (EC) has set November 28 for early voting, while December 2 is the polling day for the Kemaman by-election which needs to be held following the decision of the Terengganu Election Court on September 26 to nullify the victory of PAS candidate Che Alias Hamid in GE15. — Bernama

Advertisement