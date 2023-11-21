KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — A special Children’s Commissioner convention involving Neighbourhood Watch Areas (KRT) will be held in the first quarter of next year in an effort to increase community involvement in child protection.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said KRT members would be briefed during the convention on their role as the “eyes and ears” in monitoring any issues involving this vulnerable group.

“During this convention, we want to empower the role of KRT so that they understand the instruments, the process of making reports, understand the law, especially in relation to the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 (Act 792).

“This is in line with the desire to promote children’s safety and enable them to report any threats that they receive. KRT can play a role in raising awareness among this group since they are in the same community group (as the children).”

She said this when met after a meeting with Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, which was also attended by Malaysia’s Children’s Commissioner, Farah Nini Dusuki, at the Parliament building here today.

Azalina said the initiative to collabotrate with KRT, which also has its own complaint platform for crime cases within the community, is expected to help reduce the issue of under-reporting of crimes against children.

Meanwhile, Aaron said the 8,379 KRT communities made up of like-minded neighbours, young people, female and elderly groups are ready to play a more dominant role in empowering children to stay safe in the community. — Bernama

