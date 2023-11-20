KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — The number of flood evacuees in Terengganu keeps rising, while the numbers in Perak remain unchanged tonight.

In Terengganu, the number of flood evacuees rose from 893 people as of 6pm to 1,070 people at 8pm following continuous rains since last night.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee secretariat (JPBN), the Kuala Nerus district recorded the highest number of evacuees with 564 people from 166 families, who were housed in seven temporary relief centres (PPS).

In Kuala Terengganu, 496 evacuees from 152 families took shelter in three PPS, while in Setiu one PPS was operational with 10 evacuees from three families.

Meanwhile, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) through its portal at https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my/aras-air informed that water levels of main rivers in Terengganu were still normal as of 7pm, except at three stations.

The stations involve Sungai Setiu in Kampung (Kg) Besut, Setiu at the alert level of 6.22 metres (m); Sungai Chalok at Jambatan Chalok, Setiu at the warning level of 7.95 m, and Parit Utama in Padang Kemunting, Kuala Nerus at the danger level of 3.85 m.

In Perak, the number of evacuees remains the same as in the morning, with 75 people from 22 families sheltered at two PPS in Kerian.

In its statement, the state JPBN said both the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Changkat Lobak PPS with 18 people from three families, and the SK Alor Pongsu PPS with 57 people from 19 families, have been housing the evacuees from last month.

The Perak Works Department (JKR) announced that in Kerian, the FT 147 Jalan Selama route is closed to all vehicles due to floods, and the public is advised to take the alternative route at A111 Jalan Pintasan Alor Pongsu-Bukit Merah.

In Batang Padang, only one lane is open to light vehicles along the FT 1152 Felda Trolak Selatan route, following urgent repairs on the main road due to a collapsed road shoulder, it said.

“Only one lane is open to all vehicles at the FT 001 Jalan Ipoh-Tanjung Malim route for Traffic Management Plan installation at the location due to a landslide.

“In Hilir Perak, the A129 Jalan Langkap-Air Hitam route has a temporary warning sign and motorists are advised to use the alternative FT058 route,” said JKR. — Bernama