KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — The delay in the construction of several health clinics in Sarawak is due to a shortage of building materials, especially cement, Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni said.

He said it was found that projects severely affected by the lack of these supplies were the type-three health clinics and hospital in Lawas, as well as some health clinics in Serian, Tabuan, and Semop.

“There were also delays of materials for industrial building system reaching Sarawak as they are imported and need to go through ports in the peninsula first,” he said during the special chamber session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was replying to a supplementary question from Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen (PH-Bandar Kuching) who asked on the data and reasons for the delay in the construction of several health clinics in Sarawak.

Advertisement

At the same time, Lukanisman said that another contributing factor is the high demand for raw materials after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“After the (Covid-19) pandemic, MOH had been working to meet the clinic completion deadlines and this led to an increase in the demand for raw materials,” he said.

Meanwhile, in response to Yii’s original question about the development status for the Tabuan Jaya Health Clinic in Kuching, Lukanisman said it was 54.96 per cent complete as of October 31. — Bernama

Advertisement