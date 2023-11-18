ALOR SETAR, Nov 18 — The flood situation in Kedah has fully recovered as the last two relief centres housing a total of 26 victims from five families in two districts were closed this afternoon.

Kedah Malaysian Civil Defence Force (MCDF) Disaster Management Secretariat chief Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said the two relief centres were in Kota Setar and Kubang Pasu.

“In Kota Setar, the SK Titi Gajah relief centre which opened on Tuesday was shut down at 10am, while in Kubang Pasu, the SK Malau relief centre which began operating on Monday, was closed at 1 pm,” he said in a statement here today.

He said all the victims had been allowed to return to their respective homes after the flood receded following good weather. — Bernama

