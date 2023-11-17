KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — The number of flood evacuees in Kedah and Perak tonight recorded a drop, with 128 victims still housed in six temporary relief centres in both states.

In Kedah, the number of victims dropped to 26 people from five families as of 8pm compared to 249 from 81 families earlier this morning, leaving just two relief centres still operational, namely in Kota Setar and Kubang Pasu.

Kedah Civil Defence Force Disaster Management Secretariat chief Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said the relief centre in Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Titi Gajah in Kota Setar still has six evacuees (one family) while the one in SK Malau in Kubang Pasu still houses 20 people (four families).

“All flood victims at the two centres are likely to be allowed to return home tomorrow, provided it doesn’t rain anymore tonight,” he said in a statement tonight.

Meanwhile, in Perak, the number of victims in the four temporary relief centres dropped to 102 people from 29 families compared to 107 people from 31 families this morning.

The Perak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said the number of evacuees in Hilir Perak remained at 18 people from five families, who have been placed at the relief centre at the Padang Tembak Multipurpose Hall.

Meanwhile, 18 evacuees (three families) remained at the relief centre in SK Changkat Lobak and 57 people (19 families) at the centre in SK Alor Pongsu.

In Kinta, the number of evacuees seeking shelter at the centre at Dewan Orang Ramai Taman Meru 2A also remained at nine people (two families). — Bernama