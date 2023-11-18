KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 ― The situation in flood-hit areas in Kedah and Perak has remained unchanged overnight with 128 victims still housed at six relief centres (PPS) in the two states this morning.

In Kedah, the number of evacuees remains at 26 people from five families as of 8am.

Civil Defence Force (APM) Kedah Disaster Management Secretariat Division chief Maj (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said the victims were at one PPS each in Kota Setar and Kubang Pasu districts.

“In Kota Setar, six victims from one family are housed at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Titi Gajah while in Kubang Pasu, 20 victims from four families are taking shelter at SK Malau,” he said in a statement.

He said all the evacuees are expected to return to their homes later today if the floodwater fully recedes.

In Perak, 102 victims from 29 families are still at four PPS in three districts.

The Perak State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat (JPBN) said that in Hilir Perak, 18 victims from five families were still at the Dewan Serbaguna Padang Tembak PPS.

In Kerian, the SK Changkat Lobak PPS is housing 18 victims (three families) and the SK Alor Pongsu PPS has 57 evacuees (19 families).

In Kinta district, the number of evacuees at the Dewan Orang Ramai Taman Meru 2A PPS remains unchanged at nine people from two families. ― Bernama