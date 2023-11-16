KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — The Independent Police Conduct Commission (IPCC) is expected to be fully operational early next year, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said the selection, evaluation, and appointment of the commission members as well as the post of chairman is underway.

He said so far 94 complaints related to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have been received under Section 25 of the IPCC Act.

“The standard operating procedure for handling complaints will be decided after the appointment of commission members is finalised. We have acknowledged all the complaints and classified them for action to provide justice for all parties involved,” he said.

He said this when winding up the committee-level debate on the Supply Bill 2024 for the Ministry.

Regarding the 24,000 technical support equipment, including bodycams for PDRM and its various agencies, Shamsul Anuar said the Proof of Concept Evaluation Meeting was held on October 26 and it will be finalised by the ministry’s Procurement Board at the end of this November.

“The bodycams will be used by PDRM personnel in the field, particularly by the Mobile Patrol Vehicle (MPV) units and the Motorcycle Patrol Units in 157 district police headquarters nationwide,” he said, adding that RM30 million has been allocated to acquire the equipment.

The Supply Bill was then passed with a majority voice vote before the sitting was adjourned to next Monday. — Bernama