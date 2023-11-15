PUTRAJAYA, Nov 15 — The Ministry of Transport (MOT) will conduct a review on fines against underage drivers as stipulated under the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

Speaking to reporters after attending MOT’s Monthly Assembly here today, he added, all sections under the Act should also be reviewed from various aspects.

“(Regarding punishment) There is an existing law. Whatever fine is allowed under the current law, is the maximum that we can compound. In terms of law, we will review from time to time,” he said when commenting on the fine provided under Section 26(2) of the APJ which is said to be too lenient.

The Act provides for a minimum fine of RM300 up to RM2,000 or imprisonment of up to three months, or both if convicted.

The latest case involving an underage driver took place last Sunday in Penang where it was reported that a 16-year-old boy was driving his mother’s car before being involved in an accident that caused two deaths on the Penang Bridge.

Asked if action would be taken against the parents of the underage driver in the incident, he said the department could not take action that exceeds its authority.

“Whatever provision that we can use, is under the current Act. We cannot go beyond that. So when we carry out a review, we will look into other aspects that have to be included in the law,” he said.

Without setting a period for reviewing the Act, Loke said MOT will seek feedback from the public and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to improve the Act.

Meanwhile, commenting on the MRT incident on the Putrajaya route which experienced a schedule delay at 5.49pm yesterday due to a power outage between the Conlay and Chan Sow Lin Station which caused two trains unable to move, Loke said it should not have happened.

“I am very saddened by this matter because this line has been opened for less than a year,” he said. The Putrajaya MRT line started operating on March 16.

Following that, Loke said he had asked MRT Corporation Sdn Bhd and Prasarana Malaysia Bhd (Prasarana) to provide a full report to the ministry. — Bernama