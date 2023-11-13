MIRI, Nov 13 — The federal Transport Ministry (MoT) has brought up Malaysia’s use of digital road tax and licence to its Brunei counterpart in the hope of the policy’s recognition by the Sultanate, said minister Anthony Loke.

Speaking to reporters here yesterday, he said the matter has been discussed with the neighbouring country and that it is something his ministry will continue to work with to facilitate ease of movement at the Miri-Brunei border.

“Mirians need not worry about this issue because we have appealed for recognition from the Brunei Transport Ministry. We have asked that they accept our new (digital road tax and licence) system.

“Miri’s tourism development is closely related to the fact that Bruneians frequently cross border to here, and vice versa.

“Therefore with the launch of digital road tax and licence, this is something that we ask for them (Brunei) to recognise, as we also want to recognise their mechanism here,” he said at a press conference after officiating at the Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak annual convention yesterday.

He added that digitalisation is something that Asean countries should collaborate on towards moving forward together.

On problems faced by those requesting for physical road tax, Loke attributed it to ‘miscommunication on the ground’, saying his ministry had already instructed the Road Transport Department (JPJ) in all states to print out physical road tax if requested by clients.

“Indeed, there were some stock issues and we are going to resolve it. The instruction is there and they (JPJ) have to follow.

“For MyJPJ digital format, it can even be printed out. There is no problem with that,” he said.

For those encountering problems logging into their MyJPJ account, Loke said it was due to an issue involving the password of users.

“They need to reset the password after a few months. The system works in a way that the app will auto deactivate (the account). We are trying to upgrade to ensure smooth usage for users,” he added. — Borneo Post Online