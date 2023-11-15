GEORGE TOWN, Nov 15 — The Penang government is hoping to bring more housing developments to Seberang Perai, the mainland side of the state, as housing demands continue to increase.

State Housing and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Seri S. Sundarajoo said he plans to expand the density and plot ratio for housing development projects in Seberang Perai to attract more developers.

“I want the density and plot ratio for development projects to be standardised for both the island and the mainland,” he said during a press conference at his office in Komtar today.

He said he wants to shift the focus of housing developments to the mainland by changing some of the state’s housing policies.

This meant possibly increasing the density and plot ratio for developments on the mainland, he added.

“I want to spruce up the development activities on the mainland, and to do that, we need to make changes to existing policies,” he said.

When asked what the proposed increased plot ratio for the mainland is, he said he will need to study the matter first.

Currently, the development plot ratio in the state is between 2.8 and 3.5, depending on the type of project and location but it is marginally lower on the mainland.

A plot ratio of 2.8 will allow developers to build 176 units of apartments on a one-acre (44,000 sq ft) plot of land, while 3.5 will allow 220 units to be built on the land of the same size.

Sundarajoo said the plot ratio for projects will depend on its location and the existing infrastructure there.

“For example, we can’t have very high plot ratio in George Town because the roads cannot support an increased density, so it will be dependent on traffic impact assessment too,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said he also plans to fine-tune the state’s housing policies.

“I’m looking at fine tuning it to give the housing industry a push,” he said.

“I am very bullish about the housing industry here.”

As for the Home Ownership Campaign (HOC) perks, which end on December 31, he said it may be extended next year but it depends on the state exco approval.

“I also plan to fine-tune the HOC, to include more perks so that it will give the industry another push,” he said.

Currently, under the HOC, home buyers are eligible for stamp duty exemptions.

On the housing industry in the state, Sundarajoo said it has been very encouraging.

“Properties in Penang are in very high demand so you can see most of the properties are sold out,” he said.

He said there are only some unsold properties in certain locations such as Balik Pulau and Permatang Pauh.

Earlier, he announced an upcoming Malaysian Secondary and Primary Property Exhibition (Maspex), organised by the Malaysian Institute of Estate Agents (MIEA), which will be held from December 7 to 10.

Maspex will showcase over 3,000 properties worth more than RM2 billion including homes priced from RM250,000 to over RM1 million.

Sundarajoo said MIEA has requested the state to lift the 2 per cent levy imposed on the resale of properties within three years from the date of purchase other than affordable housing.

The MIEA has also asked for the foreign purchase levy of 1.5 and 3 per cent to be lifted.

Sundarajoo said he will table this appeal to the state exco for a decision.