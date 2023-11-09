KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — The One Member One House (SASaR) and the Armed Forces Family Housing (RKAT) projects which were previously built in the Klang Valley will be expanded to several other cities, said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He said the ministry would seek views from the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) headquarters for that purpose.

“Among the cities are Kota Bharu, Ipoh, Johor Baru, Seremban as well as Penang,” he told a press conference after the launching of the SASaR project at Wardieburn Camp, Setapak, here today.

It was launched by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said the construction of the SASaR Wardieburn project at a cost of RM2.4 million by developer Platinum Victory Development Sdn Bhd, was expected to be completed in phases from 2026.

“The construction of the SASaR MAF is based on the concept of cross-subsidy. This means that the government provides land to developers to build houses below the market price,” he said.

“Eighty per cent of the houses are for the military (personnel), 15 per cent for MAF veterans and the rest for (staff) of the Ministry of Defence... during that 10-year period they cannot sell or rent it,” he said.

A total of 7,374 SASaR housing units will be built at the Wardieburn Camp. — Bernama