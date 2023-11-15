KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) lodged a police report today over a video posted on social media allegedly containing false allegations made by a politician at the launch of the party’s machinery for the Kemaman parliamentary by-election.

In a statement, MACC said Terengganu Bersatu chief Datuk Razali Idris made several false allegations in his speech during the event on November 10, and the video of the speech was posted on a TikTok account belonging to @wancin11.

“He stated that the government machinery, MACC and judges are controlled by the government and questioned the decision of the High Court judge to convict former Youth and Sports Minister (Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman) of four charges,” read the statement.

According to MACC, they take slander and accusations seriously because these can affect the public’s confidence in the country’s enforcement and legal system.

“MACC is an enforcement body empowered by law to implement the functions and roles in combating corruption freely and professionally without being controlled by any party,” it said.

MACC hopes appropriate action can immediately be taken against those spreading the slander and accusations.

Last Thursday, the High Court imposed Syed Saddiq, who is also Muar Member of Parliament, seven years’ jail, two strokes of the cane and RM10 million fine after he was found guilty of four charges of abetting in criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of property and money laundering in connection to Angkatan Bersatu Anak Muda (Armada) funds. — Bernama

