KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — No reports have been filed with the police or anti-graft officials calling for investigations into any offers in exchange for supporting the Madani government as alleged by the Opposition, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution told Dewan Rakyat today.

He said that despite the allegations, neither the police nor the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) have received any report of bribes, bait, or threats related to four Bersatu MPs who recently declared their support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim so far.

“For everyone's information, up until this morning, when the officers helped me prepare an answer, not a single police report or MACC was made against the alleged existence of elements of bribes, bait, or threats due to the actions of several members of Parliament from Perikatan Nasional who expressed support for Tambun MP,” he said, referring to Anwar by the latter’s parliamentary seat.

Saifuddin Nasution said that threats were under police purview while baits and offers of rewards were under the purview of the MACC.

He added that the government and the law enforcement bodies will not tolerate any form of criminal behaviour and that the police will immediately conduct an investigation if there is any report or allegation from anyone.

“It may fall into defamation against the government. Because of that, I repeat, the enforcement agencies in our government are ready to act professionally to deal with any possibility,” he said in reply to a question from Batu Pahat MP Onn Abu Bakar.

Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal then stood up and said that the Youth wing of his party Bersatu, had filed a police report at about 12.30am today.

Four Bersatu MPs have so far bucked their party’s stand to declare their support for Anwar since last month, all saying they did so in order to get federal funds for their respective constituencies.

The first was Kuala Kangsar MP Datuk Iskandar Dzukarnain Abdul Khalid on October 11, followed by Labuan MP Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman (October 30), Gua Musang MP Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (November 7), and Jeli MP Zahari Kechik (November 8).

Bukit Gantang MP Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal has openly said in the Dewan Rakyat while debating the Supply Bill 2024 at the committee stage last week that he would back Anwar too if the government would give him RM30 million to repair and upgrade public facilities in his Perak constituency, The Star reported on November 10.

So far, Bersatu has suspended Suhaili for six years, and Iskandar Dzulkarnain for four years.

No action has been announced against Mohd Azizi, Zahari or Syed Abu Hussin so far.