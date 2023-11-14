KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal today claimed that 10 more Parti Pribumi Bersatu MPs, including himself, received “offers” to support the federal government.

He said offers such as development projects in those Opposition MPs’ constituencies and cash were tabled to by "operators”.

“We have had a history where the current prime minister was charged with abuse of power when he was deputy prime minister. So it is not strange with what has happened today, the pressure given to Opposition MPs, including myself and some of my friends to support the government today, especially to the prime minister.

“Many of Bersatu MPs have been identified by operators who offer, initially development projects in their respective areas. Some are via email and some are via WhatsApp, and some have met face to face as the video of them meeting the Langkawi MP and the Jeli MP has gone viral. We have proof,” he said in a press conference outside of the Dewan Rakyat, here.

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal, who is also the chief of Bersatu's youth wing, Armada, said the so-called “operator” has professionally studied the problems of each area and their potentials.

“But it's all just bait. In fact, to get support from us by bringing allocation offers and also cash rewards. We received a call to make a meeting. There's 10 of us have had contact with those operators. It's not fiction,” he added.

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal said Besut MP Datuk Che Mohamad Zulkifly Jusoh from PAS, had also received the same offers from the operators.

In the same press conference, Pendang MP Datuk Awang Solahuddin Hashim claimed that it is the government that is enticing opposition MPs to declare support for them.

“This government should be strong and solid because it says it has exceeded 148. It shouldn't be necessary. Why are these things still happening? Why? Are you not confident? (afraid) It may fall at any time even if there is a two-thirds majority?” he asked.

Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin had previously made similar allegations too, but had refused to lodge reports over the matter with authorities.

Earlier, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution told the Dewan Rakyat that reports have been filed with the police or anti-graft officials calling for investigations into any offers in exchange for supporting the Anwar government as alleged by the Opposition.

He said that despite the allegations, neither the police nor the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) have received any report of bribes, bait, or threats related to four Bersatu MPs who recently declared their support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim so far.