KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Former police officer Azilah Hadri, convicted of the murder of Mongolian woman Altantuya Shaariibuu in 2006, is still serving his sentence in Sungai Buloh Prison, Utusan Malaysia reported today.

Citing an anonymous source close to the matter, the news outlet reported that he is still waiting for the decision by the Pardon Board on whether his death sentence will proceed or be granted clemency.

“He is still the final prisoner at Sungai Buloh Prison after being transferred there,” the source was quoted as saying.

The source also said that the 47-year-old man who was previously incarcerated in Kajang Prison, was transferred to Sungai Buloh Prison in September last year.

Yesterday, the police said they would discuss with relevant parties including the attorney-general and the courts the possibility of seeking repatriation for Sirul Azhar Umar, who was sentenced to death for the murder of Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu along with Azilah.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain also confirmed the release of the former policeman from an immigration detention centre in Australia yesterday.

Guardian Australia reported Sirul was one of 92 men released from the country’s detention centres in what human rights lawyers deemed as a landmark ruling that would put an end to a two-decade immigration law that allowed the authorities to detain foreign citizens indefinitely who cannot be deported back.

Sirul’s lawyer, William Levingston, confirmed to the news outlet that Sirul had been released after the high court decision but could not be deported back to Malaysia.

In 2009, Sirul and fellow Special Action Unit commando Azilah Harun were sentenced to death for the October 2006 murder of Altantuya in a gruesome case that garnered national interest and fuelled political conspiracy theories that remain popular to this day.

The Mongolian woman was first shot in an execution-style killing before being blown up with military-grade explosives.

The Federal Court reinstated their death sentences in 2015 after the Court of Appeal quashed them, but Sirul fled to Australia before the apex court’s ruling and has been detained there since.

He previously sought a moratorium on his sentence in return for “tell-all” about the murder that has been linked to former prime minister Najib by way of former aide Abdul Razak Baginda, but the Malaysian government rejected this.