SHAH ALAM, Nov 12 — Two yachts were damaged after a barter trade boat crashed into the Royal Selangor Yacht Club jetty due to engine failure at about 7am today in Port Klang.

In a statement today, Selangor Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) deputy director (operations) Maritime Commander Mohd Sharenliza Ghazali said its Benteng 02 boat on routine patrol rushed to the scene after receiving information about the incident.

He said the barter trade boat, KLM Maulana Hasil Abadi from Indonesia with 15 crew members experienced a sudden engine failure when leaving Asa Niaga Jetty.

He said the boat lost control and crashed into the Royal Selangor Yacht Club jetty, but there were no injuries or loss of life, adding the boat was brought to Fulsail Jetty.

He reminded the public, especially the maritime community to always consider their safety and check the conditions of their boats before taking them out to sail or doing any activity at sea to avoid untoward incidents. — Bernama

