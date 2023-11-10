KANGAR, Nov 10 — An unemployed man was charged in the Magistrates’ Court today with trafficking in 70 kilogrammes (kg) of cannabis last month.

Muhammad Hafizi Seman, 22, was charged with trafficking in the drug at a rubber plantation area of Kampung Kolam near the BNB Industrial Area in Padang Besar at 12.15pm on October 26.

The charge, framed under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and punishable under Section 39B(2) of the same law, provides the death penalty or life imprisonment and if not sentenced to death must be punished with not less than 12 lashes, if convicted.

Magistrate Ana Rozana Mohd Nor set February 16 next year for mention pending the chemist report.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurul Atikah Ab Rashid while the accused was unrepresented.

Earlier, Muhammad Hafizi claimed trial in the Sessions Court to having a pistol and some ammunition at 12.10pm on the same date and at the same place.

He was charged with possession of a Beretta PX4 Storm pistol and 50 rounds of 9mm ammunition under Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971, and faces up to 14 years jail and six strokes of the rotan, and Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960 which carries a jail term of up to seven years or a fine not exceeding RM10,000 or both, upon conviction.

Judge Musyiri Peet set December 12 for mention of the case.

DPP Nabilah Ahmad Poad appeared for the prosecution. — Bernama