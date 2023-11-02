KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 2 ― Terengganu police will dispose of an assortment of drugs worth RM6.2 million which were seized from 1996 to date, in connection with 3,557 cases.

Terengganu Police Chief Datuk Mazli Mazlan said a court order to do so was obtained after the completion of the trials and the end of the appeal period for the sentencing of the accused involved.

He said the types of drugs included heroin, cannabis, yaba pills, syabu, ketamine, ketum leaves, cough mixture, Erimin 5, and psychotropic pills.

“These banned substances will be handed over to Kualiti Alam Sdn Bhd, which is a company registered under the Ministry of Environment for disposal.

“The disposal must be carried out by such a registered company as the substances are scheduled under the Environmental Quality (Scheduled Waste) Regulations 2005. It also demonstrates the transparency and integrity of the Royal Malaysia Police in ensuring that items from drug cases are not misused,” he said at the handing over ceremony of the narcotics at the Terengganu Police Contingent Headquarters here.

Mazli said, so far this year there have been 739 cases of drug trafficking under Sections 39b, 39a(2), and 39a(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 with almost 96 per cent charged in court.

While, in relation to possession under Sections 12(2) and 6 of the same Act, there were 1,598 cases with 94.06 percent being charged in court.

“The increase in charges for these two categories of offences proves Terengganu Police’s drastic action in reducing street pushing activities to the minimum.

“In fact, so far this year we have also taken action against 838 individuals under Section 39c of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he added. ― Bernama