KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — The government has decided to exempt highway users from toll charges on Saturday and Sunday in conjunction with the Deepavali celebration.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the toll waiver would be given to all classes of vehicles and at all toll plazas except the Plaza Tol Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) and Plaza Tol Tanjung Kupang, both in Johor.

“The Works Ministry at its meetings with concession companies agreed to implement this toll-free travel from 12.01am on Nov 11, 2023 (Saturday) to 11.59pm on Nov 12, 2023 (Sunday).

“This initiative is to enhance the festive spirit of Malaysians, especially those of the Hindu faith, who will be celebrating Deepavali.

“It is also in line with the Unity Government’s desire to help ease the burden of people of all religions and races,” he said in a statement today.

Nanta said the two days were chosen to prevent excessive traffic buildups when people go back to their hometowns and return.

It can optimise the operation and coordination of additional logistics along highways, which are expected to receive 11.8 million vehicles over the two-day period.

“It is hoped that highway users will take advantage of this toll waiver to better plan their journeys. They are advised to abide by the issued travel time advisory (TTA)” he added. — Bernama