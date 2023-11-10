KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — Selangor water company, Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor), will undertake the installation of renewable energy infrastructure in an effort to reduce the carbon footprint.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the installation of renewable energy infrastructure was for Air Selangor’s own usage.

“The installation of sustainable energy infrastructure, such as solar panels, will be implemented at all sites under the management and maintenance of Air Selangor.

“With the installation, renewable energy is generated for own use, and can reduce Air Selangor’s operating as well as treated water cost.

Advertisement

“This will also ensure that the water tariff will be at a reasonable rate,” said Amirudin while tabling the Selangor Budget 2024 at the state legislative assembly in Shah Alam this afternoon.

Amirudin explained that the initiative is part of the steps taken by Air Selangor towards the efficient use of sustainable energy to achieve the net zero target by the year 2040.

“The Air Selangor initiative is also in support of the National Energy Transition Roadmap’s (NETR) transition plan,” he said, adding that the infrastructure’s installation can also open skilled job opportunities for about at 1,000 people who are needed to installation and maintenance.

Advertisement

The menteri besar said the overall cost of the project is expected to be RM305 million, with its carbon reduction slated to be at two million tonnes within 30 years.

Earlier, Amirudin tabled a RM2.53 billion allocation for Selangor, with RM1.33 billion allocated for administrative expenses and RM1.2 billion for development expenses.