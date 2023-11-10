KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — The Selangor government will change the official cars of its state executive councillors and head of departments to electric vehicles next year.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said this is part of the administration’s steps to expedite the use of low-carbon modes of transportation by starting the transition of fuel engine vehicles to electric vehicles.

“We will change the official vehicles to electric cars next year provided that an optimal financial use solution can be achieved with the service providers,” he said while tabling Selangor’s Budget 2024 in Shah Alam this afternoon.

In line with the state’s desire to become the first carbon neutral state in Malaysia, Amirudin said the Selangor Smart Bus and the DRT mode of transport will also see a transition from fuel engine buses to electric buses.

“The transition will begin from January next year with the use of two electric-powered buses.

“The transition to electric buses will be implemented in phases until all Selangor Smart Bus services use electric buses,” he said.

The Sungai Tua assemblyman also added that the state government intends to set up 1,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging station units with an allocation of RM1 million.

He said this will be a joint venture project with private companies such as Gentari under Petronas, and Tenaga Nasional Berhad.

Amirudin also said the administration will develop a greenway for the installation of charging stations and battery replacement areas for motorcycles, which will be announced in the near future.