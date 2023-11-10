KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — The Selangor government has today allocated RM68 million for the Selangor Irrigation and Drainage Department in the upcoming year for the management of irrigation, drainage and water resources in the state.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari today said that the allocated funds are part of the state’s commitment to sustainable water resource management which will focus on key areas such as the flood mitigation project development, drainage system development, river basin development, water resources and hydrology development, environmentally friendly drainage management and coastal development.

“In total, 103 programmes will be initiated with a budget of RM65 million,” he said while tabling Selangor’s Budget 2024 in Shah Alam this afternoon.

