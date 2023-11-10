KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — The Selangor government has allocated RM98.1 million to improve the road networks in the state for next year to accommodate the expected increase in traffic flow.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said an allocation of RM29.9 million was for the construction of new roads and RM68.2 million was to ensure existing roads can accommodate higher traffic and to also overcome traffic congestion on state roads.

He said the allocation will be for the upgrading of five main road stretches in Selangor: Jalan Bukit Rimau in Klang; Package 2 of Route B17 (Jalan Reko); State Road B148 of Jalan Telok Gong; the road to SMK Tiram Jaya in Tanjung Karang, Kuala Selangor; and Route B44, Jalan Sg Panjang from the Jalan Kuala Selangor intersection to Jalan Telok Intan to Parit Empat Timur in Sabak Bernam.

“In order to ensure that state roads are maintained according to increased use, the Mega Road Paving Project was implemented this year with an allocation of RM50 million,” he said while tabling the Selangor Budget 2024 at the state legislative assembly in Shah Alam this afternoon.

Earlier, Amirudin announced that the Selangor government will allocate a separate sum of RM16.45 million for road development programmes throughout the state.

He explained that from the total, RM5 million will be used to repair slopes, RM4.5 million will be used to upgrade roads, RM500,000 for appointing traffic consultants, RM600,000 for road gazetting, RM3.6 million to install street and traffic lights while RM2.25 million will be used to improve road safety.

Meanwhile, the menteri besar added that RM12.6 million will be allocated to build bridges and overpasses.

Amirudin today tabled RM2.53 billion allocation for Selangor, with RM1.33 billion allocated for administrative expenses and RM1.2 billion for development expenses.