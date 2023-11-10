MIRI, Nov 10 — A total of 12 flights to and from Lawas was cancelled yesterday after the Lawas Airport was closed due to a flash flood following heavy rain the night before.

A check with MASwings found that the cancelled flights involved the Lawas to Limbang route, Lawas to Miri route and vice versa.

Sarawak Transport Minister Datuk Sri Lee Kim Shin when contacted said that the airport will be closed for three days until Nov 11.

“Malaysia Airport Sdn Bhd (MASB) has issued a notice to airmen (NOTAM) for three days closure of Lawas Airport runway for MASB operation to conduct clean up, inspect and repair any damage caused by the flash flood.

Advertisement

“The final inspection will be carried out by Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) Lawas and to declare whether the runway is safe to be opened for flights,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lawas fire station chief Azman Ibrahim, when contacted, said the firefighters are still carrying out cleaning and clearing works at the airport.

“As of 1pm today, our men are still working on the ground to clean and clear the airport runaway,” he added.

Advertisement

Lawas Airport is one of a few areas in Lawas which were hit by flash flood last night following torrential rain.

The airport is flood-prone due to its location which is situated next to the Lawas river. It will be inundated every time it rains heavily for a few hours. — Borneo Post