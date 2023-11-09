JASIN, Nov 9 — A woman clerk was scammed of RM585,700 after taking part in an investment scheme which promises low investment with high returns via WhatsApp.

Jasin police chief DSP Ahmad Jamil Radzi said the 52-year-old bank clerk was initially contacted by a woman suspect on October 5 who introduced herself as an investment agency consultant.

“The suspect explained to the victim for three to six hours on the scheme and investment plan which could reap profits of RM15,467 with an investment as low as RM300.

“The suspect also enticed the victim by telling her that the investment does not impose broker fees, hidden charges and gives big return quickly,” he said in a statement here today.

Elaborating further, Ahmad Jamil said the victim then agreed to invest and conducted one transaction of RM300 into the account of a man to start the investment.

He said the victim also made 64 transactions into 31 account owners amounting to RM585,400 with various investment purposes.

“However, on October 27, the victim said that she was allegedly asked by the telco to make an advance payment to settle the phone bill for the investment of RM10,000 and felt deceived into paying the bill.

“The victim then made a report on November 7 at about 11.40am at the Jasin district police headquarters (IPD) and said the money for the investment was from savings apart from jewellery sold and pawned for the non-existent investment,” he said. — Bernama