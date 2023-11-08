KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — Police have started investigations into an investment scam syndicate involving a businessman with the title of ‘Datuk Wira’, who allegedly cheated hundreds of individuals to the tune of nearly RM1 billion.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the case is being investigated by the Bukit Aman Commercial Crimes Investigation Department and the Anti-Money Laundering Unit.

“I have received information on this case which was reported in the media. We will investigate the claim that the ‘Datuk’ is protected by a ‘Tan Sri’.

“If the information does not come from us, we have to investigate and verify if the news and information is genuine,” he said during a special press conference at Bukit Aman here today.

Yesterday, the media reported that the businessman with the title of ‘Datuk Wira’ had allegedly swindled hundreds of local and foreign individuals with the promise of lucrative returns through 18 investment companies by using his ‘Tan Sri’ partner’s name. — Bernama

