SHAH ALAM, Nov 8 — The Selangor government will get the complete report from the Selangor Disaster Management Unit and local authorities regarding the recent floods which have occurred in several areas in the state.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said he had informed the relevant parties last month to resolve issues related to drainage in all flood-prone areas following the transition to the North-east Monsoon season on Saturday (November 11).

“Unfortunately, (floods are) still happening. We must be fair as to whether action has been taken or it resulted from a high rate of rainfall at any one time.

“So, I will try to get the report by this Friday (November 10), at the latest. I am serious about tackling this problem because it happens at the same place, namely Kampung Cemperai, Dengkil and Bukit Changgang, Banting,” he said.

He told reporters this after the Integrity Day celebration for the Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI) Group and its subsidiaries and the launch of the MBI Organisation of Anti-Corruption Plan (OACP) here today.

Meanwhile, 789 victims from 199 families are still placed at nine temporary relief centres as of noon today involving areas in Hulu Langat, Sepang, Petaling and Kuala Langat. — Bernama

