KUCHING, Nov 8 — Sarawak’s privilege of having English and Bahasa Melayu as its official languages have enabled the state to stay ahead in view that the people can effectively communicate in both languages, said Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

He said English is the language the world understands, while Bahasa Melayu serves as the national language.

“We could use English as a way to understand the world and the world understands us. When we are able to share our knowledge with others and have others share their knowledge with us, we can only keep going up.

“At the same time, we must never forget the language that speaks to the heart,” he said in his speech read by Deputy Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Datuk Dr Annuar Rapa’ee at the Premier’s English and Bahasa Melayu Debate Challenge 2023 here today.

He pointed out that when the state successfully obtained permission to continue teaching Science and Mathematics in English, it was not just to improve Sarawakian students’ mastery of the language.

“We want to make sure that what our children study in Maths and Science, they can then use not just in school or to pass an exam, but also in their careers or in any profession they decide to choose.

“For some, their chosen career could require them to interact and communicate with someone outside of Malaysia. English is a universal language. We must ensure that our children master the language including all the nuances that come with the language,” he said.

He said upon mastering Science and Mathematics, it is the state’s aspiration that these students would then go into Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) professions.

“As we continue to journey in the 21st century, Sarawak needs to be competitive and unique. We have led the way with our hydrogen industry, our Dual Language Programme, and our quest for what is owed to us under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“We need to keep working together to achieve our aim of creating a forward-thinking Sarawak in which our youth can propel Sarawak to greater heights,” he said.

On the debate challenge, Abang Johari said the competition will inculcate debating and critical thinking skills among Sarawakian youth in both languages.

“Such skills are very important in this highly competitive world we live in today. Our children need to know how to not just accept any news they read or hear, but they need to be able to evaluate the issues and content of the news and decide on the reliability and validity of it.

“There are too many things going on in our world today where people read something, and they react to it without thinking or looking into it deeper.

“Hopefully, as more of our children get involved in activities like debating, they will learn to digest any materials they read or hear and be able to critically assess what they have read or heard,” he said.

Dr Annuar later presented prizes to winners of the debate challenge which saw the St Joseph Private School debate teams emerging as champion and first runner-up in the English Debate Secondary School Category, winning themselves a cash prize of RM5,000 and RM3,000 respectively.

The second runner-up in this category was won by SMK Green Road, which was awarded with a cash prize of RM2,000 while the third runner-up went to Lodge National School, winning RM1,000 in cash prize.

For the English Debate Higher Learning Institutions Category, Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) was declared the winner while the Teachers’ Training Institute (IPG) Batu Lintang Campus, Curtin University Malaysia, and Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus won first, second and third runners-up respectively.

In the Bahasa Melayu Debate, SMK Baru Bintulu was crowned the champion followed by Yayasan Sarawak International Secondary School in second place, SMK Sri Aman and Kolej Tun Datu Tuanku Haji Bujang Miri in third and fourth place respectively.

Organised by the Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development in partnership with Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Sarawak and Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka, more than 200 students from over 40 secondary schools and institutions of higher learning participated in the debate challenge which was held in conjunction with Sarawak’s 60th year of Independence.

Also present was Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development permanent secretary Datuk Azmi Bujang. — Borneo Post