PUTRAJAYA, Nov 8 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today denied claims that he is trying to “Islamise” Malaysia, saying that instead he was attempting to forge a better understanding of Islam.

He called such views “cynical” during his speech at the Public Service Madani Colloquium at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre this evening,

“There are those who grumble that this is Anwar’s attempt to Islamise the country.

“This is a view that is quite cynical. I don’t deny that there are attempts to bring more understanding of Islam and applying it,” he said.

He added that life in Malaysia is based on Islam while its role and values are widely accepted.

“People are not being forced to accept our religion,” he asserted.

It was a question of the religion’s values and its emphasis on universal human rights, he added.

In June, national news agency Bernama reported Anwar as saying that the government wants to expand the role of the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim).

He reportedly said that he wanted to help Jakim draft a national development policy framework based on Malaysia Madani.

During the tabling of the Budget 2024 in October this year, he announced that RM1.9 billion has been allocated for the management and development of Islamic affairs, with RM150 million going to Jakim.