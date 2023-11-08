PUTRAJAYA, Nov 8 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has asked the opposition to hold talks with government representatives regarding allocations for opposition Members of Parliament (MPs).

“Discuss properly; don’t be arrogant,” he told reporters after opening the Public Service Madani Colloquium here today.

Anwar was asked to comment on Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim’s allegation that the government was encouraging corruption by setting conditions for extending allocations to opposition MPs.

Last Saturday, Anwar was reported as saying that MPs should continue to hold talks with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof regarding their applications for allocations for their constituencies.

Asked on allegations that opposition MPs need to fulfil various conditions if they wish to apply for the allocations, Anwar said: “None.” — Bernama

