KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — The situation in Selangor and Perak worsened as 1,250 were evacuated to 14 flood relief centres (PPS) in Selangor and Perak as of 8.30pm tonight compared with the numbers reported this morning.

In Selangor, the number of flood victims increased to 792 from 200 families compared with 768 from 196 families reported earlier.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) Info Bencana portal, another relief centre was opened at the Dengkil Multipurpose Hall, increasing the number of PPS to 10 in the state, situated in the districts of Hulu Langat, Petaling and Kuala Langat.

Meanwhile, according to the state Drainage and Irrigation Department portal, the water level of Sungai Langat in Bukit Changgang, Kuala Langat has exceeded the warning level as at 7.30 pm although no rain was reported tonight.

Advertisement

In Perak, the number of flood victims housed at four PPS increased to 458 from 139 families compared with 340 from 99 families reported in the morning.

The Perak state Disaster Management Committee secretariat, in a statement said 162 victims from 50 families were sheltered at the Dewan Serbaguna Padang Tembak while 142 from 46 families are housed at the Dewan Majlis Perbandaran Teluk Intan.

“The number of flood victims in Kerian remained at 97 from 24 families at the PPS Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Changkat Lobak and 57 from 19 families are at the PPS SK Alor Pongsu,” said the statement.

Advertisement

The state Drainage and Irrigation Department said water level at Sungai Bidor in Changkat Jong remained at the danger level (4.29 metres) while water level at Sungai Kinta at Weir Tanjung Tualang has reached 13.46m. — Bernama