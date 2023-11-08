BUTTERWORTH, Nov 8 — The government through the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change (NRECC) has distributed RM100 million to all states including Sabah and Sarawak for the implementation of unexpected emergency works in the face of the North-east Monsoon (MTL) phase 2023/2024.

Its minister, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, said the emergency works included restoring drainage systems, roads and bridges as well as restoring flood mitigation structures.

Nik Nazmi said that the allocations had already been distributed through three phases, to enable the projects to be implemented immediately for the well-being of the people and further protect the safety of property from floods.

“The RM100 million that was spent was for the whole country and was distributed according to the needs of the states involved and Penang received RM5 million.

“In addition to the structural restoration works, we also took the initiative by increasing the number of mobile pumps which function to accelerate the flow of flood water,” he told reporters after visiting the Taman Siakap Flood Mitigation (RTB) project, here today.

Also present were NRECC secretary-general, Ching Thoo Kim and Penang Irrigation and Drainage Department director, Mohd Nazri Yasmin.

Meanwhile, Nik Nazmi said an RM20 million allocation was approved by the Government through the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) to implement the Taman Siakap RTB with the cooperation of the state government and work had already started last August 21 with the completion expected on August 20, 2025.

“The main component of this project is the work of upgrading two pump houses, the construction of a flood wall, upgrading the Kurau Highway culvert to a bridge and related works.

“This project provides a level of flood protection up to 100 Average Recurrence Interval (ARI) and will benefit 8,000 residents in the sub-basin area,” he said.

In addition, he said the Sungai Pinang RTB is also being implemented involving a cost of RM114.8 million while the other four are in the pre-implementation stage, namely the Sungai Kechil RTB in Seberang Perai Selatan District (SPS), Teluk Bahang Flood RTB, Pondok Upeh and Sungai Burung RTB in the southwest district as well as Sungai Dua Besar RTB in the northeast district.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) expects the MTL or monsoon season in this country to begin on November 11 and continue until March 2024. — Bernama