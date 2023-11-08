BANTING, Nov 8 — Residents of Kampung Bukit Changgang here are worried about the rising floodwaters in the area despite the good weather since this morning.



Housewife, Hayati Daud, 60, said this afternoon, the floodwaters entered her house and rose up to about 0.4 metre.





“We immediately packed our belongings and moved them to higher ground. Then, we moved to the nearest relief centre (Kampung Bukit Changgang Hall).“It’s just that the flood this time is a bit unusual, there is no rain but the floodwaters are rising,” she told reporters when me at the relief centre.Meanwhile, Muhammad Firdanish Din, 17, said his house started being flooded since 7am today.“At 1am (yesterday), the floodwaters had already risen in the front yard. The weather was sunny during the afternoon (yesterday) except at 7pm, it rained for an hour.“This evening the floodwaters continued to rise up to thigh level. The kitchen and the back of the house are already submerged. Fortunately, the living room and bedrooms are upstairs,” said Muhammad Firdanish, who will move to the relief centre if the situation worsens.A Bernama check at Kampung Bukit Changgang found that several roads including Jalan Tembaga, Perak Kiri, Emas Kiri and Intan Kiri were under floodwaters.Residents there claimed that the floods were caused by the overflow of a mine and river even though it had not rained much for the past two days.So far, a total of 75 people from 18 families have been evacuated to the relief centre. — Bernama