KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) has filed a reply to the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) today in response to a request for arbitration involving the settlement between the government, 1MDB and Goldman Sachs Group, Inc (Goldman Sachs).

The AGC in a statement today said a copy of the reply was sent to Goldman Sachs.

According to Article 2.1 of the LCIA regulation, the government must respond to the LCIA court registrar within 28 days from the date of the application for the arbitration to be filed.

“On October 11, 2023, Goldman Sachs named the Government of Malaysia as the respondent in an arbitration application that was filed with LCIA.

“The application (arbitration) was to seek specific relief arising from the agreement dated August 18, 2020 that was agreed upon between the Government of Malaysia, 1Malaysia Development Berhad and Goldman Sachs,” said the statement.

AGC in the statement added that the chambers was always committed to protecting the interest of the country throughout the proceedings of the arbitration filed by Goldman Sachs. — Bernama

