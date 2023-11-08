KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — Lawyer Rosli Dahlan has applied to strike out the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) application to obtain documents from him that are allegedly related to the settlement of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) corruption and money laundering case between the Malaysian government and Goldman Sachs.

Rosli, 62, filed the notice of motion at the High Court on November 3 through Messrs Vin Law Co, naming MACC as the respondent.

The lawyer is seeking punitive and exemplary damages from MACC for allegedly abusing the court process and slandering him by naming him as the first respondent in the application to obtain the documents.

In his notice of motion, Rosli, who is representing Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in the case involving Jana Wibawa, stated that MACC has no locus standi to obtain such an order.

Advertisement

Rosli also alleged that MACC’s action of naming him as the first respondent was in bad faith, humiliating, frivolous, aggravating and slanderous, claiming that there were no documents that were related to him in MACC’s application to obtain the documents.

Case management has been set before Judge K. Muniandy tomorrow.

On October 11, MACC requested for the lawyer to submit 10 documents, including Rosli’s letter of appointment as a lawyer for 1MDB and bank account statements for the firm Rosli Dahlan Saravana Partnership.

Advertisement

MACC stated that the documents were needed to identify Rosli’s appointment as 1MDB’s lawyer in the settlement between the Malaysian government and Goldman Sachs regarding the 1MDB issue. — Bernama