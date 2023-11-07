CYBERJAYA, Nov 7 — A total of 410.59 million unsolicited Short Message Services (SMS) were blocked by telecommunications companies during the first nine months of this year, following the directive from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Teo Nie Ching said 19 million SMS containing hyperlinks were blocked from May 2 until September, adding that this effort is to stop online scams in the form of websites, social media accounts, SMS and calls.

“...but there is still no solution that can block all (scams). So, people (scammers) can still register new names to send phishing messages,” she told reporters after launching the Runhack: Scam Alert! 2023 running event, here, today.

On February 14, MCMC said it had consistently instructed all telecommunications service providers to immediately block any SMS containing prohibited content from being sent or received by any individuals in its effort to combat online scams.

Teo said from January until October 31, MCMC had taken down 4,013 accounts and fraudulent content, as well as blocked 1,764 fake websites for information phishing scams.

Meanwhile, in her speech Teo said online fraud is the highest cybersecurity incident reported to Cyber999 operated by CyberSecurity Malaysia, adding that of 4,898 reports of incidents received between January and October this year, 3,087 cases were related to online fraud.

“This situation shows that crimes committed by scammers are a serious problem. Thus, multiple efforts, initiatives and campaigns related to online fraud must be intensified and expanded to reach all segments of society using a more creative and comprehensive approach,” she said.

She said the Runhack: Scam Alert! 2023 can be a platform to raise awareness about this crime among the people.

“Such programmes are not only beneficial to young people and adults but also to senior citizens because this crime does not discriminate by age,” she added.

The five-kilometre run, to be held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on December 3, is expected to draw 2,000 participants.

Participants will also engage in activities to test their awareness and understanding of online fraud and scam-related issues at several checkpoints. — Bernama