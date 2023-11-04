KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — The Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) will hold discussions with relevant ministries and agencies regarding regulatory aspects of TikTok Shop, said minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said that after a meeting between Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Teo Nie Ching and TikTok representatives last Thursday, the ministry had received basic information about the platform’s demographics and the goods sold on it.

“I have asked for follow-up discussions because we need detailed information. After this, we will discuss with other ministries and agencies because KKD and MCMC’s (Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission) jurisdiction is mainly regulating network usage.

“There are other matters that fall under the jurisdiction of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry and the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry, so we will hold discussions before we finalise what the government will do.”

He told reporters this after presenting Deepavali contributions to the Indian community in Lembah Pantai today.

On October 7, Fahmi reportedly said that the government would look into the action taken by the Indonesian government to ban e-commerce transactions on TikTok before devising appropriate measures in the country.

According to Fahmi, he had received complaints from members of the public who expressed concern about the action, and at the same time, several large stores also raised issues related to price competition for products sold through the platform.

At today’s ceremony, Fahmi said that MCMC also had discussions with TikTok operators after receiving complaints from certain parties who were restricted from going live on the platform to discuss the Palestinian issue.

“But, in my opinion, TikTok’s response to the matter was embarrassing (because) if that is the answer, it did not give a good sign. MCMC also expressed several regulatory concerns, so I have asked for one final meeting with TikTok before we make our decisions,” he said.

He also said that despite receiving cooperation from TikTok, they have yet to appoint representatives in Malaysia.

“Now we have to wait for officials from Singapore, the Philippines and others, which is not conducive.

“This cannot go on because it is causing delay and as I have said earlier, the government, specifically KKD and MCMC, are looking into ways to enhance regulations,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fahmi, who is also Lembah Pantai member of Parliament, said that Deepavali contributions have been distributed to 1,000 families, compared to the previous 700, due to the positive response from residents in the area. — Bernama