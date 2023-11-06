KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — A second 5G network provider, or entity B, will be subjected to similar governance requirements when appointing vendors for its network hardware provisions, said Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Teo Nie Ching.

She said the government maintains its position that the selection of vendors for the provision of 5G network hardware is a commercial decision by the service provider company.

Teo said this was similar to Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB), which is Entity A.

DNB carried out an open tender (for the 5G network hardware provision) and was eventually won by Ericsson.

“In line with the open market policy, the government has never imposed any conditions on service provider companies in the selection of their network hardware vendors,” she said during the special chamber session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Teo was responding to Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (PN-Masjid Tanah) who wanted to know the latest developments regarding the country’s 5G policy and Chinese vendor Huawei’s involvement in the 5G network implementation.

Regarding Huawei, she reiterated that the government remains in the position that vendor selection for the provision of network hardware is a commercial decision by service providers.

The deputy minister also said that DNB’s role still remains despite the 5G network implementation policy having shifted to a dual network model.

She said the government is also examining and considering the implications for DNB with regard to the decision for the transition to the dual 5G network.

“Bumiputera companies with a contract with DNB are not affected by this transition and contractual works will still be undertaken as usual,” Teo said.

She stated that the transition process to the dual network model was going smoothly even though there were some issues which were finally resolved through a series of discussions with stakeholders.

“Ultimately, the main goal for the government is to achieve the provision of comprehensive 5G service coverage at an affordable price, in addition to the widespread adoption of 5G technology among businesses,” Teo added. — Bernama