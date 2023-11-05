KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — The federal government is set to establish a dedicated cybersecurity task force that will be under the purview of the Prime Minister’s Office, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said.

He said the task force’s main aim is to develop a new set of regulations aimed at safeguarding Malaysia’s cyberspace, several news outlets reported yesterday.

“This task force will create a new set of regulations, which we will present later,” he was quoted as saying in Penang yesterday by The Star.

Saifuddin Nasution said the move is a direct response to the increasing frequency of cybercrimes, adding that it has been repeatedly raised during Cabinet meetings.

Advertisement

Asked about the timeline for finalising the task force, Saifuddin said its formation would require two to three Parliament meetings next year.

“The Attorney General’s Chambers is looking into the drafting of legislation regarding the new cybersecurity task force,” he was quoted as saying by the newspaper.