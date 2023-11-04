PUTRAJAYA, Nov 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that the Malaysia Madani concept is a pivotal cornerstone in building a harmonious society through promoting family well-being.

He said a country can prosper when managed more efficiently by cultivating family values as well as rejecting immortality and corruption, citing philosopher Abdul Rahman Ibnu Khaldun who spoke of the early generations' love for the nation.

“What sets the Madani concept apart from other concepts is that it emphasises morality and humanity.

“For example, Abdul Rahman Ibnu Khaldun mentioned the early generations' love for their nation, which lays the foundation for a nation's success when managed more effectively.

“Rejecting immorality, corruption, and wrongdoing while fostering pure values understood by future generations,” he said during his speech at the launching ceremony of the National Family Month at Dataran Putrajaya here, today.

Anwar also highlighted the integration of family values and principles as essential in building a harmonious society such as instilling values like the love of learning, religious understanding, and literacy within families.

“I believe that the harmony experienced in family life is a testament to a nation's potential for success as the family harmony is the essence of a Madani Malaysia, and it must be deeply embraced by the people,” he added.

Meanwhile, Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri believes that the Malaysia Madani concept is a significant approach to act as the mainstay for constructing a united society.

Nancy also emphasised on the need to bolster family institutions, considering them as stabilising forces and sources of prosperity.

“We (the ministry) welcome the concept of Malaysia Madani as a significant guiding principle in building a society.

“Strengthening family institutions is essential as it serves as a platform to appreciate the role of the family institution as a source of stability and prosperity, connecting the efforts of all parties,” she said during her speech.

She added the concept promotes positive values in building harmonious families which leads to a harmonious society and nation.