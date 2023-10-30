SEBERANG PERAI, Oct 30 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said today that the alleged move to oust him is now “over” with the conclusion of the state polls in August.

The Penang lawmaker said the decision was already made and finalised in the state elections.

“At that time, it can’t be denied, there was consideration by the party decision-makers not to select me in the state elections,” he told reporters after launching an agrifood sector investment seminar at Bertam Resort here.

“I feel all this is over after the state elections,” he added.

There were talks in recent weeks of a move to oust Chow as the chief minister, with several Penang DAP leaders quitting the party prior to the state election while accusing an unnamed “tyrant” or “emperor” within the party.

Even the recent controversy on the sale of an industrial land in Byram was cited as one of the moves to diminish Chow’s authority.

Last week, former Penang executive councillor and DAP assemblyman Phee Boon reportedly said the party grassroots have called for the political tensions to stop so everyone can “cool down, take a step back and see the bigger picture”.

“I have answered, I’m always calm and cool,” Chow replied, when asked to comment on Phee’s remark.

Asked whether he would sit down and have a calm discussion with his party national chairman Lim Guan Eng to resolve the political tension in Penang, he said they meet every week for weekly meetings.

As for the party’s state elections next year, Chow said he will think about it when the time comes.