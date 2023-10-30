IPOH, Oct 30 — The number of flood victims in the state recorded an increase when 312 people from 89 families were relocated to three temporary relief centres in the Hilir Perak and Kerian districts tonight.

The Perak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Changkat Lobak relief centre, the number has risen to 86 victims from 21 families compared to 41 victims from nine families earlier this morning.

“Another relief centre was opened at SK Alor Pongsu to accommodate 56 victims from 18 families since this evening,” it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, at the Dewan Serbaguna Padang Tembak relief centre in Hilir Perak, the number of victims increased to 170 people from 50 families compared to 85 victims from 25 families earlier today.

The Drainage and Irrigation Department (JPS) reported that the Sungai Bidor water level at Changkat Jong has reached a dangerous level of 4.18 metres, above the normal level of two metres.

JPS also reported that Sungai Kinta at Weir Tanjung Tualang has reached the warning level of 13.69 metres.

“Sungai Kerian in Selama is also at the warning level of 11.21 metres after exceeding the normal level of 10 metres,” read the statement. — Bernama

