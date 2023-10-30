SUNGAI SIPUT, Oct 30 — The Ministry of Local Government Development (KPKT) said today it has allocated RM20 million for 155 local councils nationwide to do the maintenance work on the drainage systems in every district ahead of the northeast monsoon season.

Its minister Nga Kor Ming said the maintenance projects which are ongoing is a precautionary measure to avoid cities and villages being affected by flash floods due to the rainy season.

“We all are aware that we are on the verge of the arrival of the northeast monsoon season.

“Since last month, I have urged all 155 local councils to immediately do maintenance works on the main drainage systems to avoid flash floods from happening in the cities,” he told a press conference on a ministry working visit to the Sungai Siput parliamentary constituency here.

For the same purpose, Nga also said that KPKT has allocated RM1.65 million for seven projects to maintain the water catchment pond at four areas in Sungai Siput: Taman Muhibah Jaya, Kampung Muhibah Rimba Panjang, Taman Lintang Makmur and Kampung Salak Baru.

Nga also said he hopes all responsible authorities will monitor the contractors in the drainage maintenance projects in order for the work to be completed as schedules.

“For us the government policy is very clear, all officers especially the highest leadership lineup from the State Secretary, Ministers, Chief Secretary, YDP and District Officers (DO) compulsorily need to get down to the field every week.

“This is the right method to tackle this situation and listen to problems faced by the public. We have issued orders, so that YDP and DO will monitor the work of the contractors in the drainage maintenance projects,” he said.