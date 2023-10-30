KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Agriculture and Food Security Minister Mohamad Sabu today said the government has agreed that subsidies and price control for chicken will be completely discontinued starting on November 1 or this Wednesday.

He said chicken eggs graded A, B, and C however, will continue using existing subsidy mechanisms.

“Since February 2022, the Government has borne RM3.8 billion for egg and chicken subsidies.

“The rationale for ending subsidies in bulk for chicken is to reduce the leakage of subsidies which at this point are also enjoyed by foreigners and high income groups,” the minister, popularly known as Mat Sabu, said.

“The end of chicken price controls also supports the sustainability of the local chicken production industry.

“In addition, through this method the Government will also be able to increase various socio-economic initiatives and people’s welfare including cash assistance,” he said in a press conference, at the Menara Lembaga Pertubuhan Peladang, here.”

Mat Sabu said the termination of the chicken subsidy has taken into account the current situation and trend of supply, farm prices, and stabilised chicken production costs, which contributes to the current market price being below the ceiling price of RM 9.40.

"In this regard, the Government will ensure that the selling price for the chickens that will be floated continues to be at a reasonable rate," he added.

When chicken supply shortage that cause drastice price increase occurs in the future, Mat Sabu said the government is ready to obtain additional supplies from external sources to

"In addition, the Government will continue to work with all parties to ensure that the supply status and price of chicken in the farm is stable and does not burden the people, and that there is no profiteering activity along the supply chain," he added.

"The government will continue to focus on empowering the poultry farming industry through incentive assistance in terms of financing revolving funds for small and medium-sized farmers and micro credit schemes as working capital assistance for community farmers as well as a program to transform open chicken coops into closed chicken coops," said Mat Sabu.

This step will provide an increase in terms of supply access directly from community farmers to wholesalers in the market.

In the same press conference, treasury secretary-general Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican revealed that the Government will save about RM100 million per month with the discontinuation of chicken subsidy.

To ensure chicken price will not increase drastically to the point of burdening the Rakyat at retail level, the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry will monitor traders who practice profiteering.

"We will enforce under the Price Control Act and Anti Profiteering Act 2011, and also and if there are behaviors that occur under the act we will take action. If necessary, the government can implement intervention measures," said the ministry's secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohd Sayuthi Bakar.

He added that those who are caught in the act will be fined or be brought to court.